Novak Djokovic trains in Adelaide after return to Australia - in pictures

Novak Djokovic returned to Australia on Tuesday and the former world No 1 wasted little time preparing for the new season by hitting the court for a training session in Adelaide on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE Novak Djokovic arrives in Adelaide to begin season ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic, 35, was infamously deported from Australia less than 12 months ago after failing in his bid to remain in the country having arrived with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Serb's deportation also came with a three-year ban from re-entering Australia, although the government confirmed in November that the ban had been overturned and the 21-time Grand Slam champion had been granted a visa, following a change in the Covid-related entry rules.

Djokovic, who last week competed in the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai, will begin his 2023 season by making his debut at the Adelaide International, starting Sunday, as he prepares to launch an assault on a record-extending 10th Australian Open title next month.

Ahead of the start of the ATP 250 event, world No 5 Djokovic began to familiarise himself with the court and conditions by taking part in a training session with his team on centre court on Wednesday.

Photos from that training session can be viewed in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.