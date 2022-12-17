Stefanos Tsitsipas 'too good' for Casper Ruud after cruising into MWTC final

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced an impressive performance to ease past Casper Ruud and advance to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Tsitsipas, the world No 4, was too strong on the day for his Norwegian opponent - ranked one place higher - in a one-sided 6-2, 6-2 victory.

READ MORE Ons Jabeur thrills Abu Dhabi crowd with victory over Emma Raducanu at MWTC

The 24-year-old Greek was outstanding on serve and applied constant, and immediate, pressure to Ruud's service games, breaking in the first game of the match and again in the fifth to put himself in control.

By comparison, Tsitsipas didn't face a singe break point the entire match and he maintained his dominance throughout the second set, earning successive breaks in the fifth and seventh games as part of a five-game run en route to a comfortable victory.

Tsitsipas, the finalist on his first appearance at MWTC in 2019, awaits the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between Spanish world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Andrey Rublev, the Russian world No 8.

"Overall, [my game] is there," Tsitsipas said. "I was able to close off points at the net and rip forehands from time to time, my movement seems to be good, I'm happy with how I responded to difficult shots, and the serve was good today."

Despite defeat, Ruud will have one more match at MWTC, with the Roland Garros and US Open finalist set to compete in the third-place playoff on Sunday prior to the final.

"Obviously not the result I was looking for but at the same time, I got here after a holiday which was great to recharge, and this is all part of my practice plan to get ready for Australia," Ruud, 23, said. "I get to practice with top players and play a couple of matches, so however it goes, I'm happy to be here and looking forward to another match tomorrow.

"Stef was just too good and better than me at everything," Ruud added. "If he plays like this he's going to be a danger for anyone."