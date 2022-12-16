MWTC Day 1: Tsitsipas to face Ruud in semi-finals after straight-sets win over Norrie

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) after defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the tournament's first match on Friday.

There was an element of revenge to Tsitispas' 6-1, 6-4 victory in Abu Dhabi as the Greek world No 4 levelled his Middle East exhibition rivalry with Norrie after the British No 1 won their encounter at the Diriyah Cup in Saudi Arabia last week.

The first set was dominated by Tsitsipas, who earned his first break following a marathon second game and he continued to dictate the pace and play the more aggressive tennis from then on.

The 24-year-old Greek, competing at MWTC for the second time having reached the 2019 final, earned his second break with the point of the set, finishing off a long and entertaining rally with a controlled backhand passing shot with Norrie at the net to claim a 5-1 lead, before a love service hold closed out the opener.

The second set was much more competitive, with both players holding serve for the first eight games, until Tsitsipas struck with the only break in the ninth game. All that was left was for Tsitsipas to close out the match, which he did to love when Norrie sent a return long.

Tsitsipas will next face Ruud on Saturday, with the Norwegian world No 3 receiving a bye into the semi-finals as one of the tournament's top two seeds.

The second quarter-final on Friday will see Russian world No 8 Andrey Rublev take on Croatia's Borna Coric, ranked No 26, with the winner progressing to face world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday.

Friday will then conclude with the one-off women's match between Tunisian world No 2 Ons Jabeur and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.