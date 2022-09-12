Hollywood stars and Kendall Jenner watch Carlos Alcaraz lift US Open title - in pictures

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ushered in a new era in men's tennis as he defeated Norway's Casper Ruud in an epic US Open final to lift his maiden Grand Slam title and also rise to the top of world rankings.

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest man to reach the world No 1 ranking and thus cemented his status as the future superstar of tennis.

He fought his way to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory over Ruud in New York on Sunday.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam," he said in an on-court interview.

"All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-years-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well. This is something that is really, really special for me."

Alcaraz had a difficult path to the title. He battled from a break down in the fifth set to beat Marin Cilic in the fourth round, played the latest finishing match in tournament history to defeat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the last eight, and had to dig deep against American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final.

A number of celebrities attended the final between Alcaraz and Ruud. They included model Kendall Jenner, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actress Anne Hathaway, among others.