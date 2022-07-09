Ons Jabeur on the practice court ahead of Wimbledon 2022 women's final - in pictures

Ons Jabeur was back on the practice court on Saturday ahead of her Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina.

The Tunisian world No 2 is bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam singles title after an impressive run to the final at the All England Club.

Jabeur, 27, has beaten Mirjam Bjorklund, Katarzyna Kawa, Diane Parry, Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova and Tatjana Maria to secure her first Grand Slam final spot.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, is aiming to become the country's first player to win a major singles trophy.

The 23-year-old has beaten Coco Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Qinwen Zheng, Petra Martic, Alja Tomljanovic and Simona Halep to reach the final.

You can see Jabeur on the practice court at the All England Club for a final tune-up in the gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.