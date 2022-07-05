Ons Jabeur secures historic Wimbledon semi-final spot

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab tennis player - male or female - to reach a Grand Slam semi-final after beating Marie Bouzkova in three sets at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Tunisian third seed came back from a set down against her Czech opponent to secure a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory on Centre Court.

READ MORE Djokovic battles back from two sets down to beat Sinner in Wimbledon quarter-final

Jabeur, who is currently ranked at a career high second in the world, is now firm favourite to make more history and lift the title at the All England Club.

“I am really, really happy especially that it happened on this court because I have so much love for this court. Hopefully the journey for me will continue,” said the 27-year-old in her on-court interview after the match.

“I knew she would make me work to win a point, she is a talented player and I am really happy I woke up in the second set and I played much better in the third set.”

She will now take on Germany's Tatjana Maria for a spot in the final after the 34-year-old beat countrywoman Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

“She is my BBQ buddy,” Jabeur said of Maria. “It is going to be tough to play her, she is a great friend, I am really happy she is in a semi-final – look at her now, she is in a semi-final after having two babies, it is an amazing story.”

Playing in her second straight Wimbledon quarter-final, Jabeur failed to find a way past the stoic defence of the 66th-ranked Bouzkova in the first set, who had never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam before this year's championships.

The 23-year-old broke twice to take the opening set but Jabeur came roaring back to level the match with three breaks in the second.

Riding on the momentum, Jabeur again broke twice to accumulate a 4-0 lead and win eight straight games before the Czech halted the juggernaut by getting a break back.

It proved to be only a minor hiccup for Jabeur who picked up another break in the next game and then held serve to love to seal the contest on her first match point.