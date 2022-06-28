Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon after positive Covid test

Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Wimbledon Championships just hours before his scheduled first round match after returning a positive Covid-19 result.

The Italian, who was seeded eighth and reached last year's final, was one of the pre-tournament favourites having won grass-court titles in Stuttgart and at Queen's in the build-up to Wimbledon. However, he announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has been forced to pull out of the Grand Slam.

READ MORE Serena Williams returns at Wimbledon as Rafael Nadal eyes next leg of Grand Slam

"I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive Covid-19 test result," Berrettini, 25, wrote on Instagram. "I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days.

"Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support."

Berrettini was due to face Cristian Garin in the first round on Tuesday but the Chilean will now take on lucky loser Elias Ymer of Sweden.

Berrettini's positive Covid result follows that of another former finalist on Monday, when Marin Cilic was also forced to withdraw from the championships after testing positive for coronavirus.