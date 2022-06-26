Stefanos Tsitsipas wins 'incredible battle' over Bautista Agut to triumph in Mallorca

World No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a first ATP Tour grass-court title with victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the Mallorca Championships.

Tsitsipas needed two-and-a-half hours to deliver his ninth tour victory, beating his opponent 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

The Greek had opened up an 4-0 lead before comfortably taking the first set, but Bautista Agut regained composure after trailing 3-1 in the second as he was cheered on by the home support to level the match.

Tsitsipas, though, was soon back in control after an early break and hold put him 4-1 in front.

Although Bautista Agut broke back when Tsitsipas was serving for the championship, it was the Greek who came through after taking command of the tie-break and this time he closed out victory.

“This was an incredible fight and an incredible battle,” Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview.

“I know it can be difficult for one person to deal with the loss, but I think for tennis it is great that we are able to play at this high level and show our sport [at its limits].

“There is lots of respect from my side [to Roberto] for [producing] such premium tennis at such a high intensity and level.

“You have done incredible things for our sport, especially against top players, and have proven yourself again and again, so congrats on an amazing week. I am happy that we had such a good battle in the final.”