Emma Raducanu doubtful for Wimbledon after 'freak injury'

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon preparations were thrown into turmoil after the US Open champion was forced to retire from her Nottingham Open first round match on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after suffering an injury. She received treatment on her left side and took painkillers to carry on, but had to pull out after just 33 minutes while trailing 4-3 in the first set.

Raducanu revealed she had "no idea" whether she will be fit for Wimbledon. The Briton will have a scan on what she called a "freak injury" and said it is too early to know whether she will be able to play at SW19 - the scene of her historic breakthrough last summer.

It was the third time Raducanu had withdrawn from a tournament due to injury since she burst on to the scene with her stunning US Open triumph in September last year.

Emma Raducanu receives medical treatment. Getty

"The first game, an absolute freak, I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened," she said.

"I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury. I don't know what I could have done more about it. That is it. I need to get a scan first. I am not going to 'Google doctor' myself. I will get it checked out, then we will see from there.

"I have no idea [about Wimbledon]. It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days. I have no idea. I cannot diagnosis myself. I will get it checked out."

The world No 11 also pulled out of matches in Guadalajara in February and Rome in May with injuries. The latest retirement will raise further questions about Raducanu's fitness to handle the physical demands of life on the WTA Tour.

She is due to play in Birmingham next week, but doubts about her participation at Wimbledon are certain to increase ahead of the start of the grass-court Grand Slam on June 27.

Raducanu, who made her WTA debut at Nottingham 12 months ago, has not won more than two matches at a tournament since her remarkable journey from the qualifying rounds to the title at the US Open.

The 19-year-old, who has been without a full-time coach since April, shot to stardom last September when, as a qualifier, she won the US Open title, becoming Britain's first female Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.