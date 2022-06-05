Rafa Nadal bidding to become French Open's oldest champion - in pictures

Rafael Nadal will become the oldest man to win the French Open title on Sunday if he defeats Casper Ruud, the Norwegian whose clay court talents he has personally helped foster.

Nadal will be playing in his 14th Roland Garros final and 30th overall at the Grand Slams.

Victory will deliver a record-extending 22nd major and 14th French Open, 17 years after his title-winning debut in Paris as a 19-year-old.

The 36-year-old Nadal is, however, as surprised as anyone to have got this far.

A chronic left foot injury which has plagued him throughout his career flared up again in Rome last month, putting a serious question mark over him even making it to the French capital.

"Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the final and have a new foot," admitted Nadal, who has not hidden the brutal reality that every match he plays at Roland Garros may be his last.

Nadal's record at the French Open now stands at 111 wins and just three losses.

