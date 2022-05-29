Novak Djokovic storms into French Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic showed why he is the No 1 player in the world as he crushed Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to book his place in the French Open quarter-finals.

The Serbian star's pace was too much for Argentine Schwartzman, who barely threatened despite enjoying a 3-0 lead in the second set.

The reigning champion, who is aiming to equal Rafael Nadal's men's record of 21 Grand Slam titles, has spent a record-breaking 371 weeks as the ATP number one and on Sunday proved his might again.

"I have a lot of respect for him. He's good guy on and off the court and he's a clay court specialist so it's not easy especially in slow conditions today with a ball that was not bouncing high," Djokovic said of Schwartzman, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2020.

"I found the good serves at the right moments."

The match looked nothing like the 2017 Roland Garros thriller between the pair, when Djokovic had to fight from two sets down to advance to the fourth round.

Djokovic, who has now reached the last eight here for the 13th year in a row, saved two break points at 1-1 before Schwartzman dropped serve to give his opponent the early lead in the opening set. He raced through it, barely troubled by his opponent's drop shots.

But the Argentine was not ready to give up and he broke for 2-0 in the second set and held for 3-0 only for Djokovic to raise his level again to break back with a crosscourt forehand winner.

The Serbian staved off break points in the next game to level for 3-3, took the 15th seed's serve again and wrapped up set two after another break. Schwartzman showed signs of frustration when Djokovic left him red-faced with a delightful drop shot to go 3-2 up in the third.

Djokovic ended the Argentine's ordeal by winning his final service game to love.

"Being number one is the best and worst thing about being number one," Djokovic added. "I have been blessed to be number one that many weeks throughout my career.

"That was always the highest goal beginning of every season, particularly being in the era with [Roger] Federer, Nadal, the guys that are greats of the game. So of course that makes the success even bigger.

"On the other hand, the downside of being number one is that you are always being chased by everyone else that wants to dethrone you and wants to win against you in every single match, regardless of the size or category of the tournament."

Also, Alexander Zverev reached the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth time by ending Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles' run in the last 16. Zverev's quality in the big moments proved enough in a 7-6 (13/11), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, American teenager Coco Gauff reached the last-eight for the second successive year with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Belgium's Elise Mertens.