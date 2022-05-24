Daniil Medvedev expresses 'love' for Roland Garros after easy French Open win

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev kicked-off his French Open campaign with a comfortable straight-sets win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Tuesday.

The Russian showed no signs of discomfort after his recent hernia operation and despite having played just one match on clay this year, he coasted to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Medvedev's record on the clay of Roland Garros had been woeful, losing in the first round on his first four trips to Paris before reaching the quarter-finals in 2021.

He played his first clay event of 2022 last week in Geneva after a two-month break but lost in the opening round to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

“I love Roland Garros, especially since last year,” Medvedev said after a victory that came on the back of 35 winners and eight breaks of serve. “Before that I don't know if I actually loved it given that I was out on the Sunday when the tournament was actually starting on the Monday.

“But now it's Tuesday and I'm still here. I've been well after my surgery, I didn't think I would be able to play on clay. But with the help of the doctors and the physios I've been able to be back on my feet to even play a match on clay last week and I'm 100 per cent ready to play Roland Garros.”

The 32-year-old Bagnis, who retired with injury during his first round in Geneva, had his right leg heavily taped and suffered a fall while serving during the second set. But he continued playing despite limping between points.

Medvedev will now face Laslo Djere for a place in the third round after the Serbian dispatched Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov was a surprise first-round casualty early on Day 3 as the 14th seed lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 to Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Rune, the boys champion in 2019 and a former world junior No 1, entered Paris at a career-high 40 having started 2021 outside of the top 400.

The win was Rune's second against a top-20 ranked player after the 19-year-old upset world No 3 Alexander Zverev last month in Munich, where he went on to win his first tour title. Rune was also a semi-finalist in Lyon last week.

Shapovalov committed 53 unforced errors in a tie played at breakneck speed. “I didn't really show up today but Holger played great tennis,” said the Canadian, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2021.

In the women's tournament, eighth seed Karolina Pliskova fought back from a set down to defeat home hope Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 and will take on Leolia Jeanjean of France.

Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins made a strong start to her Roland Garros campaign, with the American ninth seed cruising past lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-0, 6-4 to book her secoond-round spot.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, ended a five-match losing streak with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy to advance to the next round where the Latvian will meet France's Alize Cornet, who saw off Japan's Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-0.