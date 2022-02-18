'I miss tennis': Novak Djokovic ready for comeback in Dubai

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to focusing on tennis again, with the world No 1 set to head an incredible line-up at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Read more Simona Halep extends fine form to reach Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals

The Serbian star has been in the news for many weeks after his controversial visa row in Australia, which ended with Djokovic being deported before the start of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, 34, had arrived in Melbourne with a medical exemption against Covid-19 vaccination, but after the courts initially overturned the border force's decision to cancel his visa, the Australian government decided to remove him from the country and that decision was upheld.

Djokovic is also the French Open and Wimbledon champion, but his vaccination stance means his chances of defending those titles are also in doubt. The Serb, however, has stated that he is willing to sacrifice chances to win more titles rather than be forced to get a vaccine.

Now, he is aiming to put all that behind him and focus on tennis in Dubai. Djokovic has been a regular participant at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships throughout his career, competing 11 times since making his debut in 2007 and winning the title on five occasions, most recently in 2020.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Novak Djokovic, pictured with his wife, Jelena, gives a presentation at Expo 2020 Dubai about his foundation, which develops early childhood education projects in Serbia and gives grants to educational initiatives. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

"I always love Dubai. I love coming here. I have had plenty of tennis success here and I am excited to go out on the tennis court next Monday," Djokovic said during a visit to the Serbia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote the work of Novak Djokovic Foundation.

"I miss tennis, honestly, after everything that has happened in the previous couple of months."

While Djokovic may face trouble attending other events this season if he remains unvaccinated, the Serb has no such concerns in the UAE.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships tournament director Salah Tahlak said he was happy to welcome Djokovic back to the emirates.

“We have no concerns over [his vaccination status] because the most important thing for us is to follow government policy and protocols. The government here does not require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country. We have PCR testing available in the airport upon arrival and also at the tournament and the official hotel,” Tahlak said.

Djokovic is set to return to action at the men's Dubai tennis championships, which begin on February 21.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many top players to our 30th year celebrations of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, had said.

“We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck.”

Among those set to join the 20-time Grand Slam champion in Dubai are eight of the current top 20 players in the ATP rankings, including 2021 Dubai champion Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semi-finalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut.