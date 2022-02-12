'No concerns' over Djokovic's vaccination status at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships tournament director Salah Tahlak is happy to welcome Novak Djokovic back to the emirates and assures there are no concerns over the world No 1’s vaccination status.

The Dubai-bound Djokovic is set to make his first tournament appearance here since his visa cancellation and deportation from Australia last month, which followed a 12-day saga that saw him get detained at the airport in Melbourne for not satisfying the Border Force’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

Read more Halep embracing coach-less life ahead of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

While Djokovic may face trouble attending other events on tour this season if he remains unvaccinated, the Serb can freely enter the UAE, where he has won the Dubai title five times.

“I think we always have to be positive, Dubai is a positive city. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed is always positive, he says whatever happens in the history, leave it behind you and let’s go forward because if you’re standing still that’s not going to help you,” said Tahlak on Saturday.

“It’s better to think of the future and be positive. I think it’s great to have him [Djokovic] back. I know the whole world has been against him but at the end of the day he’s number one in the world and he’s a former champion in Dubai.”

The UAE does not require visitors to be vaccinated and Tahlak says as long as the 20-time major champion follows the testing protocols in place, there should be no concerns over his participation in the tournament.

“We have no concerns over [his vaccination status] because the most important thing for us is to follow government policy and protocols. The government here does not require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country. As long as he undergoes PCR testing and those tests are negative, then he can enter. We have PCR testing available in the airport upon arrival and also at the tournament and the official hotel,” explained Tahlak.

The Dubai Tennis Championships received a welcome boost earlier this week when organisers were given the green light to welcome fans at full capacity. The event was held behind closed doors last season and was meant to be staged with an 80 percent capacity this fortnight.

“We are so thrilled and happy. When we got the email from the Dubai Sports Council two days ago, we were like, ‘Wow, going up from 80 percent to 100 percent capacity is just great’. That tells you that Dubai is the safest place in the world,” said Tahlak.

“The Expo itself added a lot, because it added 20 to 25 percent in our sales as well. A lot of people are happy, a lot of players are here. For the first time ever we have four former Dubai champions in the draw, and eight former Grand Slam champions, so that’s great.”

Tahlak announced on Saturday the four wildcards awarded for the WTA main draw which includes an invitation extended to Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, who has risen through the ranks to hit a career-high 61 in the world. She joins No 8 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia as the only two Arab women in the main draw.

“It’s very important for us to support Arab tennis. The UAE has a great relationship with Egypt as well so it’s important for us to have this kind of bond and cooperation with Egypt,” he added.

“Having Mayar Sherif and Ons Jabeur in the draw gives a great Arab flavour to our tournament.”

Tahlak spoke of the challenges the event faced last season and admits it is still tricky staging a tournament of their magnitude mid-pandemic but is confident this year’s edition will be a big hit.

“It was so difficult to stage the tournament last year. Having a bubble in place and the strict testing and everything, it was very difficult,” he said.

“Even today the challenges remain. One of the ball kids tested positive today, so we had to replace an entire team. And to find a new set of ball kids within a specific age group at such short notice is very difficult. So the challenges are still there but we are facing them with passion.”