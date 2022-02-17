Dubai Tennis Championships updates: Halep v Jabeur headlines quarter-finals day

Thursday is quarter-finals day at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the remaining eight players battle to advance to the final four.

With all matches taking place on Centre Court, the schedule begins with 2013 champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic taking on Latvia's former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

That is followed by a clash between two giant killers from the second round as Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann, fresh from eliminating 10th seed Elina Svitolina, faces Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, who defeated defending champion Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday.

The evening session begins with the blockbuster match of the round when two-time champion Simona Halep and Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur go head-to-head. The last time these two met in Dubai, in 2020, Halep edged an epic clash in the second round on her way to winning the title.

The day concludes with a match between two qualifiers as former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova plays Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Ostapenko wins epic to reach semi-finals

Jelena Ostapenko booked her place in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semi-finals after coming through an epic clash against Petra Kvitova 7-5, 5-7, 7-6.

Ostapenko twice fought back as Kvitova served for the match in the second and third sets and saved a match point in a marathon tiebreak before claiming a closely-fought victory after two hours and 39 minutes.

The Latvian world No 21 enjoyed a fast start to lead 4-1 but Kvitova took charge of the first set, winning four games in a row, and the Czech had the chance to serve out the set at 5-4. Ostapenko halted Kvitova's momentum to break back and level at 5-5 but it proved brief respite as the 2013 champion won the next two games to take the lead.

Kvitova increased her advantage by earning a break in the first game of the second set, but Ostapenko fought back right at the death, breaking the Czech when she was serving at 5-4 and winning three games in succession to take the match to a decider.

Both players exchanged early breaks in the third and most of the set stayed on serve, until Kvitova earned another break and another chance to serve for the match. Once again, Ostapenko came roaring back to level at 5-5 and after two services holds, a tiebreak settled this marathon clash.

Just like the match that preceded it, the tiebreak was a closely-contested, back-and-forth battle. Kvitova established a 4-2 lead, before Ostapenko came back at 5-5 and it was the Latvian who had the first two match points, at 6-5 and 7-6.

Ostapenko finally closed out the victory 11-9 with a stunning winner down the line.

The former French Open champion will take on either former world No 1 Simona Halep or Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals.