From 2005 Roland Garros to 2022 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal's 21 Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal made history on Sunday by becoming the most decorated male Grand Slam champion of all time following his remarkable victory in the 2022 Australian Open final.

READ MORE Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam after stunning comeback in Australian Open final

Trailing by two sets to world No 2 Daniil Medvedev, Nadal fought back to win 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 after nearly five-and-a-half hours inside Rod Laver Arena. The win earned the Spaniard the 21st major title of his phenomenal career and moves him one ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

By winning his second Australian Open title, Nadal became only the second male player, after Djokovic, to win all four Grand Slams more than once in the Open era.

Roland Garros has by far proved the 35-year-old's most successful tournament, having shattered all records in Paris to win the tournament a barely believable 13 times. The US Open also has many happy memories for Nadal, who has triumphed at Flushing Meadows on four occasions, while his two Wimbledon titles are impressive for a player whose game should not naturally suit the grass.

To mark Nadal's historic achievement, the photo gallery above details all 21 of his Grand Slam titles, starting with the 2005 French Open title he won as a 19-year-old debutant, all the way up to Sunday's victory almost 17 years later.