Eric Bana, Shane Warne and other stars watch Nadal win epic Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal staged a remarkable comeback to win his 21st Grand Slam in Melbourne

Ajit Vijaykumar
Jan 31, 2022
The Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev on Sunday was one for the ages.

Only months after fearing his career might be over due to injuries, Nadal rallied after losing the opening two sets to lift a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win at Rod Laver Arena put Nadal one clear of Roger Federer and world No1 Novak Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam titles race.

Federer missed the Australian Open as he recovered from knee surgery, while Djokovic was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament following a major controversy over his decision to not get vaccinated.

“It was one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career,” Nadal said after the match.

“It's just amazing now being gone one month and a half ago I didn't know if I will be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again.

“And today I'm here in front of all of you having this trophy with me.”

A number of famous faces witnessed the enthralling clash at Rod Laver Arena. Among them were actor Eric Bana, cricket great Shane Warne and swimming legend Ian Thorpe.

Spectators witnessed another moment of drama when a protester jumped on to the court and interrupted play.

Security officials surrounded the players before the invader — who was carrying a banner that read “abolish refugee detention” — was taken off the Rod Laver Arena.

A protester is detained by security after jumping onto the court during the Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne on Sunday, January 30, 2022. AFP

January 31st 2022
Australia OpenRafael NadalNovak DjokovicRoger Federer
