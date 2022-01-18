Emma Raducanu aces Sloane Stephens test on Australian Open debut

Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a memorable debut at the Australian Open as she sent Sloane Stephens crashing out on Tuesday.

Raducanu became an overnight sensation by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in New York last year, but had won only two matches since.

However, the 19-year-old was back to her best on Margaret Court Arena, defeating American Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a show of grit and determination.

The British teenager raced through the opening set in 17 minutes, leaking only four points. But the 2017 US Open champion Stephens hit back to take charge of the second set from 2-2, reeling off four games as errors began creeping into Raducanu's game.

Then, Raducanu regained her composure and found another gear to dominate the decider with some precision baseline hitting.

Stephens avoided another rout as she held serve at 0-5 but that was it as Raducanu closed out the win on serve despite a sixth double-fault on her first match point.

“It was a tough match-up for a first round, her athleticism is right up there, so I'm just happy to get through,” Raducanu said.

“In the first set I played some great tennis with very few errors. Of course there was going to be some adversity and I was happy to regroup in the third set.

“I don't think the score reflected the match really as I was really feeling it.”

Stephens was ranked just 67, but had plenty of experience, reaching at least the quarter-finals at all four Slams. However, she has struggled in Melbourne since reaching the last four in 2013, slumping in the first round now on six occasions since.

Meanwhile, second seed Aryna Sabalenka appeared to be on the way out before she rallied from a set and a break down, winning nine straight games before completing a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over No128 Storm Sanders.

Third seed Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, kept a perfect streak intact when she won her first-round match at the Australian Open for the 10th straight time, beating Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4.

“Very tricky. You’re always nervous going out there on Rod Laver, which I love, and starting a Grand Slam campaign,” Muguruza said. “Very happy the way I played and, of course, controlling the nerves.”

Other winners included No6 Anett Kontaveit, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, two-time major winner Simona Halep and 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur, who rallied to beat Robin Anderson 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 to start her 20th — and last — Australian Open singles campaign.