Novak Djokovic to defend Australian Open title after receiving 'exemption permission'

World No 1 is making his way to Melbourne, where he aims to win the tournament for a record-extending 10th time

Jon Turner
Jan 4, 2022

Novak Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title later this month after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19, the world No 1 announced on Tuesday.

There had been serious doubts as to whether Djokovic, 34, would compete at the first Grand Slam of the season having refused to reveal his vaccination status and following his recent withdrawal from Serbia's ATP Cup team, who are competing in Australia.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion posted a photo of himself at the airport to confirm that he is travelling Down Under, where he will bid to win the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time.

"Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!"

Organisers of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, had stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

"I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition. Thanks everyone for the support," Djokovic added in his statement.

Updated: January 4th 2022, 11:05 AM
