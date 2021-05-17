Australian Open tournament director willing to 'climb Mount Everest' to keep Grand Slam in Melbourne in 2022

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-HEALTH-VIRUS A tennis player waits in his hotel for a training session in Melbourne on January 19, 2021, as players train while quaratining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. AFP (AFP)

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report that it could be moved because of border closures.

State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 in response to the coronavirus pandemic could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha, as players would not be prepared to undergo strict quarantine measures again.

Players and officials taking part in this year's tournament complained of boredom, loneliness and rodents in their hotel rooms after being forced to comply with a 14-day quarantine rule to get the opening Grand Slam of the year under way in February.

Despite that, Tiley oversaw a largely successful tournament against huge odds, and said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

"We're going to be here in Melbourne, we are going to make it work, it's going to be in January," the Tennis Australia chief executive told local media on Monday.

"We're going to find a way to get the players here who are currently travelling the world in a bubble.

"We are the only country where quarantine is required. We've got a find a way to manage that and we will."

Australia has been relatively successful in containing the coronavirus and the government sees strict restrictions on those who are able to enter the country as a key part of their strategy.

Tiley said he had learned a lot about how to plan a tournament during a pandemic earlier this year, when the Australian Open was successfully contested in front of reduced, and sometimes no, spectators.

He believes following a similar roadmap will ensure that the opening Grand Slam of the year will remain on Australian shores.

"The two enemies, mass gatherings and international travel, Covid doesn't allow those two things to happen, and those are the pillars of our success," the South African added.

"Being able to get around that was a challenge. There's lots of speculation about 2022, and it's the same journey we are going to go on. It's going to be a ride.

"We felt like we climbed Mount Everest, and unfortunately now we've found ourselves back at base camp. But the one positive thing is that we at least have a path because we have done it once."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

UAE Team Emirates Valerio Conti (ITA)

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Manchester United's summer dealings In Victor Lindelof (Benfica) £30.7 million Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £75 million Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) £40 million Out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released Wayne Rooney (Everton) Free transfer Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

The squad traveling to Brazil: Faisal Al Ketbi, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Khalfan Humaid Balhol, Khalifa Saeed Al Suwaidi, Mubarak Basharhil, Obaid Salem Al Nuaimi, Saeed Juma Al Mazrouei, Saoud Abdulla Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Yahia Mansour Al Hammadi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Zayed Saif Al Mansoori, Saaid Haj Hamdou, Hamad Saeed Al Nuaimi. Coaches Roberto Lima and Alex Paz.

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

