Zverev warns a new 'Big Three' with Djokovic and Medvedev is set to take over men's tennis

Alexander Zverev has sounded out a warning to the rest of the ATP Tour by claiming that the 2022 season will see a new "Big Three" emerge featuring himself, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev.

The biggest titles of last season were shared by the three players, with Zverev clinching Olympic gold in Tokyo and the ATP Finals, Djokovic winning three of the four Grand Slam titles, and Medvedev taking the US Open.

Tennis' "Big Three" has often referred to Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, with the superstar trio all winning a record 20 Grand Slams. However, heading into a new season it is only world No 1 Djokovic who is currently on top of his game.

Federer, 40, is still recovering from knee surgery, which is expected to keep him out until the middle of next year, while Nadal, 35, is in the early stages of his comeback from a foot injury, having played his first competitive match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last week.

"I think next year could be very similar to the last six months from this year," Zverev, named German Sportsman of the Year this week, told Eurosport Germany's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast.

"Before, there used to be always talk about Nadal, Federer and Djokovic – now the big titles were the Olympics, US Open, Turin (ATP Finals) and Wimbledon, and they were all won by Medvedev, Djokovic and me. I don't expect it to be any different next year."

Zverev ended the year ranked No 3 and believes the top spot is a viable target.

"I know I'm not far away from it, but for that I also have to win tournaments and Grand Slams," he said.

Theoretically, 24-year-old Zverev could become No 1 if he wins the Australian Open and Djokovic misses the tournament because of its Covid-19 vaccine stance.

"The situation with Novak and Australia is still a big question mark," he said. "Of course, I hope that he will be allowed to play, that's very clear.

"There are thousands of mathematical calculations, if he doesn't play Australia and I win the Australian Open, then I'm number one in the world and so on and so forth.

"At the end of the day, now is not the time to think about (being number one), not is the time to prepare as best as you can so you're physically able to play for it."

Zverev's failure to capture a Grand Slam has surprised some, but he is now a consistent threat at the biggest events after initially struggling to show his best at them.

"I've become much calmer. I'm also getting older. I'm not 18 or 19 anymore," he said. "I understand maybe a bit more things about life and understand that you just have to keep calm in important situations. That has had its effect on me this year."