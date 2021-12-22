Ons Jabeur the third player from MWTC to test positive for Covid-19

Ons Jabeur has become the third player to compete at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship to test positive for Covid-19, the Tunisian world No 10 announced on Tuesday night.

Jabeur joins Belinda Bencic, whom she played against in Thursday's one-off women's match, and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in confirming a positive result shortly after leaving Abu Dhabi.

"Hi everyone! I am writing these words to let you know that, despite being double vaccinated, I tested positive for Covid-19," the 27-year-old Tunisian wrote on Twitter. "Even though I am experiencing very strong symptoms, I hope to overcome this virus quickly and get well soon.

"I'm currently isolating in Tunisia and I will provide you with an update when I have fully recovered. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"

Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab tennis player in history, competed at MWTC after being a late replacement for US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who incidentally was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

In line with the latest government guidelines, MWTC allowed entry to fans with green status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result with 96-hour validity across the three days of the tournament.

Measures were in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village to ensure the health and safety of fans, players and officials, including the wearing of face masks at all times, numerous hand sanitiser dispensers around the grounds, and social distancing rules.

Jabeur's announcement came just hours after Olympic gold medallist Bencic revealed that she had tested positive and was experiencing "severe symptoms".

"Unfortunately and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for Covid-19," Bencic, 24, said on social media.

"I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary [measures] to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills).

"While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period."

Nadal, 35, also revealed on Monday that he was suffering from "unpleasant moments" after he tested positive upon returning to Spain from Abu Dhabi. The former world No 1 made his return to the court at MWTC after nearly six months sidelined with a foot injury.

"Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain," the 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Twitter.

Hola a todos. Quería anunciaros que en mi regreso a casa tras disputar el torneo de Abu Dhabi, he dado positivo por COVID en la prueba PCR que se me ha realizado al llegar a España. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

"Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative, the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me."