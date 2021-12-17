Rafael Nadal return ends in defeat as Andy Murrray advances to MWTC final

Spanish 20-time Grand Slam champion plays first match since August as he makes his way back from a foot injury

Jon Turner
Dec 17, 2021

Rafael Nadal's highly-anticipated return to action ended in defeat at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Friday as Andy Murray advanced to face Andrey Rublev in the final.

Nadal, the defending and record five-time MWTC champion, was playing his first match since ending his 2021 season in August due to a long-term foot problem.

Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was lacking in match sharpness as Murray, who defeated fellow Briton Dan Evans on Thursday, recorded a 6-3, 7-5 victory at Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre.

Nadal, 35, still has another match to play and will face Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov in the third-place playoff on Saturday, before Murray's final showdown with Russian world No 5 Rublev.

