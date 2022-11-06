USA thrash Kenya in Rugby World Cup qualifier - in pictures

The United States laid down a marker at the start of the Rugby World Cup final qualification competition in Dubai as they thrashed Kenya in the opening match.

The four-team event in the UAE will decide the final qualifier for the 2023 tournament in France.

The USA have only once missed a World Cup, and they made their intentions clear in a 68-14 rout of the African qualifiers.

Dylan Fawsitt, their hooker, and winger Christian Dyer each scored hat-tricks in the 10-try to two victory.

The round-robin competition, which also involves Portugal and Hong Kong, last until Friday November 18.