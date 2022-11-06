West Asia Premiership: Dubai Tigers extend fine start with win over Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Dubai Tigers reinforced their West Asia Premiership title credentials by beating Abu Dhabi Harlequins at Zayed Sports City on Saturday night.

READ MORE Dubai Tigers celebrate finest moment yet as they down Exiles

Top-tier rugby’s youngest club have now defeated the two finalists from last season’s competition in their past two outings.

Having shocked Dubai Exiles at the Sevens two weeks earlier, the Tigers took the scalp of the defending UAE Premiership champions in the capital.

The Tigers scored seven tries as they beat Harlequins 46-15, stretching their unbeaten start to the campaign to three matches.

Bahrain maintained their formidable return to competition with a 34-10 win at home against Jebel Ali Dragons.

Travel restrictions related to Covid meant Bahrain were precluded from competition for two and a half years before the start of this season.

The side from Saar have barely missed a beat on their comeback, though. The win over the Dragons was their third of the season. They sit one point behind Tigers in second in the table.