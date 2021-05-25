'No change' to US support for Tokyo 2020 after travel warning, says Olympics organisers

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Test Event - Athletics Athletes are seen with pole vaults before competing in their event at the morning session of the Athletics test event at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Reuters (Reuters)

A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer's pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Tuesday.

The US State Department advisory released on Monday urges citizens to avoid travel to Japan, where the borders are already closed to almost all foreigners.

It cites government health advice, as well as "secondary factors such as commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry, and impediments to obtaining Covid test results within three calendar days".

The advisory comes with less than two months until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last year as the pandemic took hold.

Japan's government said the measure would not affect the Games.

"It is our understanding that there is no change to the US position to support Japan's effort to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games," government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a regular briefing.

He added that Japan had been told the decision was "not related" to the plans of the US Olympic delegation.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said they would continue to "work closely ... to ensure the safe and secure participation of all athletes in the Games."

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee also said it remained "confident" that safety measures and frequent testing for athletes and staff "will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer."

A State Department spokesman said Washington understands "the careful considerations that the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are weighing as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics this summer".

"President Biden proudly supports the US athletes who have trained for these Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit," he said.

Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak, with around 12,000 deaths overall. But the country has been battling a fourth wave of infections that prompted the government to impose states of emergency in several places including Tokyo.

The measures largely involve closing restaurants early and banning the sale of alcohol at eateries and bars.

Infection numbers are now declining in Tokyo and hard-hit Osaka, but reports suggest the emergency restrictions may still be extended for several weeks past their current May 31 expiry.

Japan's inoculation programme has rolled out slowly, with just two per cent of its population fully vaccinated so far.

The government aims to finish inoculating the over-65s by late July, when the Olympics begin, but ministers say the Games do not figure in their rollout schedule, and no date has been announced for other age groups.

Public opinion in the country is still largely opposed to holding the Olympics this summer but organisers say the event can be held safely.

The majority of athletes and others staying in the Olympic village will be vaccinated before they enter Japan, even though inoculation is not required to participate.

Brief scoreline Switzerland 0 England 0 Result: England win 6-5 on penalties Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

McLaren GT specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh875,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT) On sale: Q1 2020

Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

