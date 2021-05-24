Olympic Dreams: Chirine Njeim hopes her marathon efforts will seal spot at Tokyo 2020

“It’s a new course record, she has done it!” The race announcer shouted over the tannoy repeatedly the news of Chirine Njeim’s latest achievement as she beat the event’s previous winner by more than two minutes.

Njeim was smiling as she strode across the finishing line on Sunday. It had been a comfortable run. She had just won the Beirut Marathon Association’s women’s 10-kilometre race in 35 minutes and 35 seconds.

Njeim, a four-time Olympian, is no stranger to the spotlight. At just eight years old, pitted against adults at the ski resort in Faqra, she won her first race in what would prove to be an illustrious athletic career.

In 2002, 2006 and 2010, Njeim represented Lebanon in the Winter Olympics in alpine skiing before transitioning to the marathon for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

While Njeim fielded requests for photos, the big question was whether she would be selected for Lebanon’s 2020 Olympic team. The qualifying time for the marathon event has dropped dramatically since 2016, meaning Njeim’s personal best may still not be enough.

As a result, she is now competing for a single spot against other Lebanese athletes who have not made the automatic cut-off for their respective events. The place will be determined by the Lebanese Olympic Committee, who will send the name of the chosen athlete to the World Athletics Association by the end of June.

The National recently caught up with Njeim for a morning training session back in Faqra where her athletic career began.

Compared to the atmosphere after the race, training with Njeim was more subdued. While her victory in Sunday’s race was all but assured, her place in this summer’s Olympics is not.

The marathon she ran in Oregon on April 13 was the last realistic attempt she would get to make the automatic qualification for Tokyo, before the qualifying period ends this coming Monday.

While Njeim set a new personal record in her April marathon, shaving just under three minutes off her previous best to get a time of 2:36:40, it was seven minutes short of the time she would have needed for a guaranteed place in Tokyo.

Although this would have been enough to qualify in Rio, more competitive qualification standards mean that Njeim must now wait to see if she is awarded the single slot available by the governing body World Athletics.

All track athletes from the world other than the marathon runners have until the end of June to attempt to qualify for the Olympics or increase their world rankings. This means that there is nothing left at this stage for Chirine to do other than to wait and hope.

When asked about her chances, she says: "50/50, kinda thing. I hope I will be the one representing. I put a lot of effort into my marathon. I paid my own way to do things that are a little different.”

As a former skiing star, Njeim is not new to international competition. Running, however, is a new venture for the world-class athlete compared to her competitors. “I used to hate running, never liked it.” she concedes. “I was always about doing sprints.”

But, after the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, Njeim traded mountains for sky-scrapers and moved her life to Chicago to be with her husband. Once she began going on occasional runs in the parks to stay in shape, Njeim started to see the appeal of running.

It wasn’t long before her competitive streak came out. She found herself surrounded by high-performance runners. With an older sister Nesrine, who is a competitive runner, as her main motivation, she entered into her first marathon in Chicago in 2012, finishing it in 3:07.

Njeim’s first marathon time would be a dream for many competitive athletes who have been training for decades.

Chrine Njeim competing for Lebanon in the alpine skiing women's downhill event at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics. Getty

After that race, Njeim caught the running bug. She threw herself into beating her time in Chicago, shaving off a minute or so here or there.

In 2015, she doubled down on her quest to push her running efforts, connecting with a pro-runner who guided her through a training program. It worked. At the Chicago Marathon, she beat her personal best by a staggering 17 minutes, getting a time of 2:46.

Njeim surprised herself with her timing. After seeing that the Beirut Marathon was scheduled just a few weeks later, she decided to fly back and run at her home event.

Reflecting on the experience, Chirine says: “I wanted to see if I could do it again.”

In much hotter and more challenging conditions, Njeim managed to still run a blistering 2:49. With these two races under her belt, she had suddenly transitioned from Lebanon’s most elite winter athlete to the country’s premier long-distance runner.

Njeim returned to the US with a confidence boost and a new mission: to shave two minutes off her personal best in order to qualify for the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016. Going against the advice of her coach for running in back-to-back races, Njeim clocked a gutsy 2:44 in Houston just three months after her breakthrough race in Chicago, sealing her place at the Summer Games.

“And so I was going to the Olympics. Running the Houston Marathon was so satisfying and in a way was my own Olympics. Because, by doing it, I accomplished something that a lot of people thought was a crazy idea. I went for it because I believed it was the right thing to do,” says Njeim.

Njeim’s stardom in Lebanon is obvious during Sunday’s race. Even without a Tokyo berth, she will remain a local legend. But for Njeim, it is clear that this is not enough.

As she spends the next month watching and waiting while other athletes compete for Lebanon’s remaining Olympic spot, Njeim’s focus will remain singularly on Tokyo.

“You always want the best for your friends and fellow athletes. But ultimately, we are all competitive people, and I want to go to the Olympics,” she says, "I wish nothing but the best for them, but whoever is the best and should be there, deserves to go."

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

