Kevin Huerter leads the charge as Atlanta Hawks stun Philadelphia 76ers

Hawks will face Milwaukee Bucks in their first Easter Conference Final since 2015

Trae Young  of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. AFP
Trae Young  of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. AFP

The Atlanta Hawks are through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 after a surprise game-seven win against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta pushed aside a 0-9 record in Game 7s on the road to notch the victory, with Trae Young inaccurate but still able to score 21 points including a three-pointer which gave the Hawks a 93-87 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left.

Read More

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. AFPUS Open 2021: Jon Rahm wins his first major title

Kevin Huerter top-scored for Atlanta with 27 points and closed out the game by making three free throws, as a packed Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia briefly fell silent.

MVP runner-up Joel Embiid scored 31 points and 11 rebounds but conceded eight of Philadelphia's 17 turnovers, while Tobias Harris also contributed 24 points.

Ben Simmons was one of the hosts' quietest performers, with the Australian attempting only four field foals and scoring just five points.

The crowd of 18,624 stirred to life again to boo the 76ers off the court, with fans reprimanded by the venue announcer for throwing rubbish on the boards as the Hawks prepared to face the Milwaukee Bucks when their final series starts on Wednesday.

Published: June 21, 2021 10:37 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
Pupils in public schools will return to in-person classes in the next academic year. Wam

UAE public schools to return to in-person classes for next academic year as majority of staff vaccinated

Education
The new mode is lighter and more powerful. Courtesy Al-Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
Sotrovimab was prescribed to patients in UAE who are at high risk of suffering Covid-19 complications. Early use of the drug cuts deaths by as much as 85 per cent. Supplied

Sotrovimab: Patients in UAE already receiving new Covid-19 treatment

Health
A pedestrian walks past a mural of aircraft at an airport, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by a deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localized lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said. The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

UAE residents rush to book tickets from India to Dubai as flights resume

Transport
Most Read