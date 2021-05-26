Champion bantamweight Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov impresses at ASBA Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (second from right) celebrates after his quarterfinal win at the ASBA Asian Boxing Championship at the Le Meridien Grand Ballroom in Dubai on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Courtesy BFI

AIBA World champion, Asian Games and continental winner Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov moved closer to retaining his title at the ASBA Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The Uzbek outclassed India’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin 4-1 on points in the 56kg bantamweight to reach the last four in the ASBA Asian Boxing Championships at the Le Meridien Grand Ballroom on Tuesday.

Mirzakhalilov was joined in the semi-finals by Junmilardo Ogayre of the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan’s Akylbek Esenbek Uulu and veteran Mongolian Olympian Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu.

The latter had to be at his best to get the better of the 20-year-old Afghan Hasibullah Malikzadah 4-1 on points.

India's Shiva Thapa, the Tokyo-bound five-time medallist at the Asian Championships, booked his place in the 64kg light welterweight last four after defeating Nader Odah of Kuwait 5-0.

Thapa, a winner of gold, silver and two bronze in the continental championship, exhibited attacking flair as he dominated Odah throughout the three rounds. The Indian will have a tough task, though, in the last-four stage as he takes on top-seeded Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan.

Joining Thapa in the medal rounds were Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan, Uzbek Abduraimov Elnur and Baatarsukh Chinzorig of Mongolia.

The Indian women had a perfect evening with all three – Sakshi Chaudhary, Jasmine (who goes by her single name) and Simranjit Kaur – advancing to the medal rounds.

The two-time AIBA Women’s Youth World champion Choudhary, 21, booked her spot in the 54kg bantamweight semi-finals with a 5-0 victory over Tajikistan’s newcomer Rukhafzo Khaknazarova.

Jasmine, 20, silver medallist at the Boxam Tournament two months ago, used her longer reach advantage to outpoint Mongolian Yesugen Oyuntsetseg 4-1 on points in the 57kg featherweight.

The Uzbek fighters recorded six winners on day two, followed by India (5), Mongolia and Kazakhstan on four each.

The championships, jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India and UAE Boxing Federation, featured 25 bouts in the elite men’s and women’s championships, which was moved from New Delhi to Dubai due to the spike in the Covid-19.

