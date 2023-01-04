Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, uncle says

Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin was still in a critical condition on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his uncle said the player appears to be improving.

Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received medical attention on the field before he was taken to the UC Medical Centre.

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, said the NFL player had to be resuscitated twice — once on the field and again when he arrived at the hospital — after the incident during the week 17 match-up.

“His heart went out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” Mr Glenn said.

“I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.”

Mr Glenn said Hamlin is sedated and on a ventilator.

“We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way.”

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game would not be resumed this week and did not provide a timeline for when or if it would be completed.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the week 18 regular season schedule,” the league said.

#Bills and #Bengals fans gather outside of UC Hospital in support of Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/4G6EkNAy6i — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 3, 2023

Photos and videos shared on social media showed sport fans gathering outside the UC Medical Centre in a show of support for Hamlin.

And stars from across the NFL, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, joined others in donating to Hamlin's community toy drive.

More than $6 million has been raised for the toy drive since Monday night.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the family said. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration has joined in sending its thoughts and prayers to Hamlin, his family and his teammates.

The PA contributed to this report