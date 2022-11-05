Chantelle Cameron the undisputed super-lightweight champion after victory in Abu Dhabi

Chantelle Cameron became the undisputed super-lightweight champion on Saturday night, defeating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishwoman, who held already the WBC and IBF belts, came through a see-saw match-up at Etihad Arena 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

In winning, Cameron added to her collection the vacant WBA and WBO straps. Still undefeated, she now sits at 16-0 as a professional.

McCaskill, meanwhile, remains the undisputed welterweight champion. The American arrived in the capital this week as ESPN’s No 4-ranked pound-for-pound female.