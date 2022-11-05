Shavkat Rakhimov claims IBF super-featherweight title in Abu Dhabi

Shavkat Rakhimov secured the IBF super-featherweight title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, defeating Zelfa Barrett by ninth-round stoppage.

The Tajikistan boxer, who with the win moved to 17-1, had Barrett in trouble midway through the ninth at Etihad Arena, before the Englishman’s corner threw in the towel as he took even more punishment against the ropes.

Rakhimov, who came into the encounter as the division’s No 1-ranked contender – Barrett sat at No 2 – clinched the vacant belt after original opponent, Joe Cordina, was forced to withdraw with a hand injury.