Burj Khalifa lights up as countdown to NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 begins

Atlanta Hawks meet Milwaukee Bucks in two pre-season matches at Etihad Arena on Yas Island

Amith Passela
Oct 01, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The official countdown to the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 began with the iconic Burj Khalifa getting lit up on Friday.

Read more
Shaquille O’Neal: 'NBA coming to Abu Dhabi will be great for the sport of basketball'

A spectacular display on the skyscraper’s facade, accompanied by a stunning light show, by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi and the National Basketball Association (NBA) was watched by hundreds of spectators.

A countdown clock was also displayed on the landmark structure as the massively popular league prepared for its inaugural games in the UAE .

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks feature in the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on October 6 and 8. Matches start at 8pm, marking the league’s first games in the Gulf region.

To mark the occasion, an NBA District - an immersive, interactive fan event in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 - will be set up at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from October 5-9 for those attending the games and visiting the region.

The NBA District will showcase the music, media and art associated with NBA culture.

Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

Enthusiasts can purchase tickets to the NBA District and the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi.

Ralph Rivera, managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East (centre left) and Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi during the press conference of NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at the Abu Dhabi stand during the Arabian Travel Market held at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Ralph Rivera, managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East (centre left) and Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi during the press conference of NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at the Abu Dhabi stand during the Arabian Travel Market held at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: October 01, 2022, 9:45 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL