Burj Khalifa lights up as countdown to NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 begins

The official countdown to the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 began with the iconic Burj Khalifa getting lit up on Friday.

A spectacular display on the skyscraper’s facade, accompanied by a stunning light show, by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi and the National Basketball Association (NBA) was watched by hundreds of spectators.

A countdown clock was also displayed on the landmark structure as the massively popular league prepared for its inaugural games in the UAE .

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks feature in the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on October 6 and 8. Matches start at 8pm, marking the league’s first games in the Gulf region.

To mark the occasion, an NBA District - an immersive, interactive fan event in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 - will be set up at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from October 5-9 for those attending the games and visiting the region.

The NBA District will showcase the music, media and art associated with NBA culture.

Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

Enthusiasts can purchase tickets to the NBA District and the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi.