Emilio Quissua crowned UAE Warriors Africa light heavyweight champion

Life is changing quickly for Emilio Quissua one year after he became a mixed martial arts professional.

Quissua, born to an Angolan father and German mother, was crowned the new UAE Warriors Africa light heavyweight champion at the Etihad Arena at Yas Island on Friday.

Quissua, 25, stopped Kevin Oumar of Comoros, winner of the inaugural and second editions of the UAE Warriors Africa, in the first round via a technical knockout.

He landed a high kick on the side of Ourmar’s head and then followed up with a barrage of punches and elbow shots to send him crashing down to the canvas before the referee stopped the contest. The title win in Abu Dhabi stretched his unbeaten record to four.

"I feel great. I’ll do anything for the sport. I moved from my home 700 kilometres just to train MMA two-and-a-half years ago and made my pro debut last year,” Quissua told The National.

“Now I’m in Abu Dhabi winning my fourth fight and a big title. This was everything I needed and I’m going back to my wife who is going to have a baby in two to three weeks.”

Quissua grew up in Germany and took up kickboxing for self defence when he was 17. And now, combat sport has become a passion.

“I grew up in a difficult area in the east of the country. I started boxing and then kickboxing before I moved to the south to pursue MMA full time,” he said.

“I started my journey 13 years ago just to defend myself and then I fell in love with this sport. Now I want to be the best in the world in whichever promotion I get to fight.”

Quissua took just three minutes and 35 seconds in the first round for the title and is ready to defend his belt.

“I wanted to be faster than him [Oumar] and I knew I hit hard,” Quissua explained.

“I look a little bit skinny but I know I have some dynamite in my hands. He stumbled me with a left hook. We were in the clinch and he tried some takedowns.

“To be honest I didn’t know exactly what happened next. I hit him and he stumbled a bit and then I went for the finish. I knew if I clip him with either my hands or kicks, I knew he would fall. That’s what happened.

“I will go back to Germany and wait for the birth of my baby and then be right back in training. I hope the UAE Warriors will get me back as soon as possible.”

Results:

Light heavyweight title: Emilio Quissua (GER) defeated Kevin Oumar (AGO) by TKO (ground and pound) at 3:35 minutes of round 1.

Welterweight: Badreddine Diani (MAR) defeated Shido Esperanca by TKO (retirement) at 5:00 of round 2.

Featherweight: Jaures Dea (CAM) defeated Sylvester Chimpfumbu (RSA) by unanimous Decision.

Heavyweight: Prince Aounallah (COD) defeated Thabani Mndebela (RSA) by unanimous decision.

Heavyweight: Maxwell Djantou Nana (CIV) defeated Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze (CIV) by TKO (head kick and punches) at 2:15 of round 1.

Welterweight: Martin van Staden (RSA) defeated Aymard Guih (CIV) TKO (ground and pound) at 2:12 of round 2.

Featherweight: Mohamed Camara (GIN) defeated Mounir Khalifa (TUN) split decision.

Flyweight: Luthando Biko (RSA) defeated Muhidin Abubakar (SOM) by unanimous decision.

Catchweight 164lbs: Ayman Galal (EGY) defeated Rudy Tshisuaka (COD) by unanimous decision.

Catchweight 142lbs (Women): Nora Cornolle (ALG) defeated Asmaa Abach (MAR) by TKO (elbows) at 3:15 of round 2.

Bantamweight: Ekonian Andenet (SOM) defeated Alphonese Bessala (CAM) by split decision.

Lightweight: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) defeated Mohammed Elawil (EGY) TKO (punches) at 46 seconds of round 1.

Heavyweight: Ricardo Bhlay (CIV) defeated Jashell Awa (CAM) by unanimous decision.