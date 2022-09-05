Tyson Fury challenges Anthony Joshua to fight for his WBC championship belt

Tyson Fury has called out rival Anthony Joshua for a world title fight before the end of the year.

The WBC champion, who last month retired before quickly announcing he had gone back on the decision, posted a video on Monday in which he offered Joshua the chance to take him on for his belt.

Joshua, the former WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion, lost his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah on August 20 by split decision, with Fury seemingly set now to take on the Ukrainian for the undisputed crown.

However, in a video released on his social media, the Brit boxer said as he stood with his belts: "Tyson Fury here. Aka the ‘Gypsy King’, the WBC heavyweight champion of the world - as you can tell.

"I think you've all heard that I'm going to be fighting soon - within the next few months. And I think that before I announce an opponent, that I need to do this just in case.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you just lost a fight to Usyk and you're beltless at the moment. But I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

"You're coming off a 12-round fight, so you're match-fit, you're ready. I'm giving you a few months' notice. So if you're interested, I'll send you the date over and we can rumble.

"A Battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you're interested. If not, I will select another opponent."

The unbeaten Fury, 34, had been planning for a money-spinning clash with Usyk, but said at the weekend that the former undisputed cruiserweight champion – also undefeated as a professional – was running scared. Usyk, 32, subsequently laughed off those suggestions. Fury said he would move onto announcing another opponent this week.

Joshua, meanwhile, is expected to return to the ring in December after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time in his pro career. The Englishman, 32, lost his initial bout with Usyk last year, via unanimous decision.