Tyson Fury sets September 1 deadline to make unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk happen

Tyson Fury has set a seven-day deadline to arrange a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk and lure him out of retirement.

Usyk called out WBC heavyweight champion Fury following his split decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren had said that a bout with Usyk is “the only fight” Fury wants, and the Englishman has set a deadline of September 1 for the respective parties to make the matchup happen.

Fury posted on social media: “For all these suitors out there that want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days until September 1st to come up with the money, if not thank you very much, it’s been a blast, I’m retired.

“All offers submitted must be to my lawyer in writing with proof of funds, so let the games begin.”

If some of the figures being floated - Fury has said he wants £500 million to fight Usyk - bear fruit it could potentially top the 2015 showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquaio as the richest fight in history once pay-per-views and other revenues are factored in.

Fury, 34, said before his last fight - a sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte in London in April - that he would retire from boxing, though many doubted whether the "Gypsy King" was serious with a potential blockbuster clash with Joshua on the cards if his fellow Brit had beaten Usyk in their rematch.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT radio, Warren said a potential showdown between the two unbeaten fighters would be "boxing’s World Cup", and hinting that, like Usyk-Joshua II, that the fight could take place in the Middle East.

After the Ukrainian beat Joshua in Saudi Arabia for his 20th victory in as many pro bouts, Warren said: “The challenge is going to be meeting the financial expectations of both guys. It has to be much bigger than that [Usyk v Joshua II] because you’ve got two undisputed fighters and the first time the four belts have been on the line.

“It’s a unique situation and what adds to it is that they are both undefeated, which is quite unusual.”

If the fight did happen, the winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000, only the sixth of all time and the first of the four-belt era following the rise of the WBO.

Fury boasts an unbeaten record of 32 wins and one draw while Usyk has a perfect 20 victories from as many fights.