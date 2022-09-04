Tyson Fury to announce fight next week - but warns it will not be against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has said that he plans to announce a fight next week – but warned that it will not be a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Briton has been linked with a clash with Usyk after the Ukrainian beat Anthony Joshua for a second time last month to retain his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE Promoter Warren suggests that Middle East could host Fury-Usyk unification bout

Fury's promoter Frank Warren had said that a bout with Usyk is “the only fight” Fury wants, and the Englishman had set a deadline of September 1 for the respective parties to make the matchup happen.

Warren also revealed that the Middle East would again be a strong contender to host the fight but that September deadline has been and gone and Fury says that he will not be waiting on Usyk.

“I said 'let’s do the fight this year, wherever they want to do it'. I’ve been waiting for countries to come forward,” the 34-year-old – whose record stands at 32 wins from 33 bouts with one draw – said.

“All of a sudden Oleksandr Usyk has stated he does not want to fight any more – he wants to fight next year not this year.

“I am not going to wait around for anybody and I will be announcing a fight next week.”

Fury was speaking at a news conference following an appearance at WWE's 'Clash at the Castle' in Cardiff.

Gallery: Usyk beats Joshua for second time

Expand Autoplay Oleksandr Usyk after retaining his world heavyweight titles in a split decision against Anthony Joshua at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. PA

“At the moment I am a heavyweight world champion and I have lots of fights I have to take care of in the next few years,” Fury added, while admitting he would “definitely be open to” joining WWE full-time in the future.

“I have a passion for WWE. Never say never [on a permanent move to the organisation].”

Usyk, meanwhile, admitted on Friday that any fight with Fury would not be happening in 2022.

“It won't happen this year, that's for sure,” Usyk, who has 20 wins from 20 pro fights, told the BBC.

“As I said earlier … I'm totally healthy and don't have any injuries, but I have old traumas which have resurfaced, and which need to be treated. I will need up to two months to recuperate.”