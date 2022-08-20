History made in Saudi Arabia as Ramla Ali knocks out Crystal Garcia Nova

Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali made history on Saturday night when she won the first professional women's boxing match held in Saudi Arabia with a spectacular first-round knockout of Crystal Garcia Nova.

Just seconds into the fight, after already connecting with heavy shots to the head and body, Ali sent Nova's gumshield flying with a fierce right that slammed into the Dominican fighter's jaw.

READ MORE Anthony Joshua desperate to right his mistakes against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah

"I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads. I didn't really get out of first gear," said the 32-year-old at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, adding: "It's cool to get the stoppage.

“Tonight was amazing. Coming into this fight, some were referring to it as ‘the puncher versus the boxer’ because of her high knockout percentage ratio, but we wanted to take the fight to her [Garcia] and I’m delighted to come away victorious.

"Since I arrived in Saudi Arabia everyone has been so warm and welcoming, and tonight just adds to what has been an incredible experience.”

Ali, a former refugee from war in Somalia and fighting at super-bantamweight, now stands at 7-0 in her professional career as she moves towards an expected world title attempt.

Before the fight, she said she hoped to be an inspiration in Saudi Arabia as she led a boxing class in Jeddah for Saudi women and girls as young as 15.

"I hope myself and my opponent, as well as the full card, competing in Saudi Arabia inspires future generations."

The fight was on the undercard of the world heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and defending champion Oleksandr Usyk.