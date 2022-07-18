Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce keen to 'inspire' more women after claiming fifth 100m world title

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said she wants to continue to inspire women after the Jamaican sprinter claimed her fifth 100-metre world title in Eugene on Sunday evening.

READ MORE World Championships: Fred Kerley wins 100m title to lead USA clean sweep

Fraser-Pryce, 35, defended her 2019 crown with a championship record time of 10.67 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in history, ahead of Jamaica teammates Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the back-to-back double Olympic champion.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was fourth as she equalled her national record of 10.83 seconds.

“I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey,” said Fraser-Pryce, having returned after the birth of her son Zyon in 2017 to become the oldest woman to claim a 100m world title in 2019.

“I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back and I’m here again. I continue to remind myself that sometimes it’s not because you don’t have the ability but it’s the right time. It was the right time and I’m so, so grateful for the continuous support.

“This is the third 1-2-3 that I’ve been a part of and I’m so excited. I was able to come away with the win.”

Jackson, who is favourite for the 200m, ran a personal best of 10.73 seconds while five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah posted 10.81 seconds.

“I’m just grateful. Last year when I switched to the 100 meters, I was scared but I took my time and here I am,” Jackson said. “Feeling good to be part of history and coming for more.”

Despite Thompson-Herah's remarkable Olympic success - at Tokyo 2020 she became the first woman to successfully defend the 100m and 200m gold medals - this was her first individual 100m medal at a World Championships.

“I’m grateful to be on the podium and to be part of 1-2-3. I’m going to have to watch the replay to see if I executed the way I can," she said.

“I’m happy to get my first (individual world) 100m medal and be on the podium for the first time. I’ve been working really hard even though I had some struggles during the season.”