World Championships: Fred Kerley wins 100m title to lead USA clean sweep

Fred Kerley was crowned the 100m world champion ahead of American teammates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell in Eugene on Saturday night, before warning the USA are determined to achieve global domination on the sprint track.

Kerley claimed the 100m title at the World Championships with a time of 9.86 seconds, adding to the Olympic silver he won in Tokyo last year and the 400m world bronze from 2019. Bracy took silver after clocking 9.88 seconds, with Trayvon Bromell (9.88 seconds) taking bronze as the United States sealed a home clean sweep.

READ MORE Track legend Allyson Felix secures bronze in World Championships farewell

Kerley, 27, was made to fight for the win and only took the lead in the final five metres but held off the challenge of his teammates.

“It’s a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. I feel we can dominate again at next year’s World Championships (in Budapest),” said Kerley, who only stepped down from the 400m at the start of last year.

“We all put the work in, come back home and return again next year. This win means I can do 100m, 200m and 400m. I got a medal in 400m and 100m. There’s one only next. I approach the 200m by getting rest today and tomorrow and get the job done Monday morning.”

It came after Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes crashed out in the semi-final when he stumbled in his heat, only running 10.13 seconds.

“It was a mis-step that cost me the race. I couldn’t do anything about it," Hughes said. “It’s very difficult to go through but the Lord gives the toughest battles for the strongest soldiers. I believe I am one of the strongest soldiers and will come through the fight with my head up.”

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs had already pulled out ahead of the semi-final saying he did not want to risk further injury. The Italian ran 10.04 seconds on Friday but looked to be having difficulties in his heat.

Asher-Smith storms through heat

Dina Asher-Smith eased into the women's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships. Getty

Dina Asher-Smith stormed to victory in her 100m heat in 10.84 seconds – just one hundredth of a second off her British record – to qualify fastest for Sunday’s semi-final.

The defending 200m world champion, who also won 100m silver in Doha, said: “What I needed to do was qualify and win my heat. I’m coming here as a reigning world champion and a world silver medallist so the aspirations are high for me.

“I knew I’d been waiting all season to peak for this. I’ve got some more to give, but I’m happy that I nailed all the essential bits.

“I thought I set it up well. All these ladies are very, very quick and there are some very talented up and comers, so that’s what you really have to watch in the heats because those are the girls who have got absolutely nothing to lose.”