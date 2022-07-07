Nominations open for Fatima bint Mubarak Women's Sports Awards

Nominations for the sixth Fatima bint Mubarak Women's Sports Awards are now open, organisers of the event announced at the Emirates Palace on Thursday.

The objective of the awards is to empower women and highlight their achievements in the field of sport.

The awards are an initiative of the Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Academy and organised in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The awards, held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation, are the first of their kind in the region.

The awards, with a prize fund of Dh1 million, include both individual and collective categories in various departments such as sports management, training, research, sports sponsorship, and women of determination.

The award categories for this year at the individual level include: the Best Arab Women Athlete, Emirati Women Athlete, Youth Athlete, Athlete from the people of determination, Female/Male Coach and Sports media.

As for the categories at the level of institutions and sport federations, they include the Best Youth Development Programme, Team and Sports Creative Initiatives (sports development research, technology and sports innovation).

Dr Omniyat Al Hajri, vice chairwomen of FBMA board of directors emphasised the awards seek to shed light on women's sports, inspiring them to excel in various sporting fields, empowering them and enhancing their impact on sports locally, regionally and internationally.

“In addition to achieve the vision of the UAE government’s initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle in our society, we pursue these ambitions in FBMA through a variety of activities from community engagement, research and education, preparing sports teams, organising tournaments, and through media and marketing,” she said.

Aref Al Awani, ADSC’s general secretary, said the awards are a way to encourage and inspire women to attain sporting accomplishment, particularly in the region.

“It indeed is an esteemed award and an appreciation of the hard work that has gone on to receive it,” he said.

“The award categories are diverse. Aside from the athletes, it also recognises those in administration, management, media and marketing, research and creativity.”

Maryam Al Mansoori, FBMA’s head of technical support and training added: “The objective of the awards is to support and encourage women to pursue full-time careers in sports.”

Nominations close on August 8. The shortlisted candidates will be announced on September 9 and the awards on September 17.

More information on the nominations: http://fbmwomensportsaward.ae/