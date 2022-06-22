UAE Warriors summer bonanza to feature five title fights on Yas Island

The UAE Warriors are back for a summer bonanza with five title fights slated across two days at the Etihad Etihad Arena on Yas Island on July 2 and 3.

The opening night of the UAE Warriors International 30 features triple-weight champion Ali Al Qaisi (12-5 win/loss) in a featherweight title clash against Canadian Jesse Arnett (19-8).

The Jordanian ‘Royal Fighter’ is on a four-fight winning streak since his run in the UFC in 2020 ended in two defeats.

Since then, Al Qaisi has won the UAE Warriors, UAE Warriors Arabia, and the Titan FC featherweight championships, and returns for his title defence against Arnett.

Arnett, 37, has entertained the UAE Warriors fans after entering the promotion in January last year. He earned his shot at the 145lb title with a unanimous decision over the previously undefeated Gadzhimurad Gasanguseynov.

Brazilian Vinicius de Oliveira (17-2) defends his UAE Warriors bantamweight title against the undefeated Iraqi Ali Taleb (6-0) in the co-main event of the evening.

De Oliveira captured the title at UAE Warriors 18 with a head kick knockout victory over Canadian Xavier Alaoui and has since defended the title with a first-round submission win over former EFC champion Sylvester Chipfumbu of Zimbabwe.

Taleb returns from an equally impressive run in UAE Warriors having won all four of his fights in the promotion in spectacular fashion to earn his spot as the number one contender.

If all the excitement of both title fights at UAE Warriors wasn’t enough, the following night will see three new champions crowned in the UAE Warriors Arabia 31.

Rany Saadeh (12-4) of Palestine and Lebanese Fabricio Sarraff (29-10) battle it out for the inaugural UAE Warriors Arabia bantamweight title in the main event while Egyptian Eslam Syaha (12-2) and Algerian Laid Zerhouni (9-7) will fight in the co-main event for the UAE Warriors Arabia middleweight title.

In addition, Jordanian Nawras Abzakh (9-4) and Algerian Sami Yahia (10-4) will face off, with the winner crowned the first ever UAE Warriors Arabia flyweight champion.