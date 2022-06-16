Emirati powerlifter Mohammed Khamis Khalaf seals two golds at Asia-Oceania Championships

Emirati Paralympic star Mohammed Khamis Khalaf secured four medals, including two golds, in the Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Open Championships in South Korea on Wednesday.
The two-time Paralympic champion won gold in the Masters Open and Masters Asia categories at the six-day championships.
Khalaf added two bronze medals to his tally in the Open and Regional divisions, behind Iranian Seyedhamed Solhipouravanji, who won gold with a lift of 225kg. The silver went to China’s Yan Pan, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic champion, with a lift of 217kg.
“I am delighted with the four medals I won on the first day and looking forward to for the remainder of my events in this championships,” Khalaf, whose 2020 Paralympic campaign ended after suffering a shoulder injury, said.
“I feel I am 95 per cent ready after the injury and in terms of fitness and training; and I am confident to do even better in the upcoming events, including the Fazza Championships in Dubai in December.
Khalaf, 53, spent three weeks training in Thailand and before that grabbed a silver at the West Asia Para Games in Bahrain in February.
“The training was good and I am happy with the 216kg lift at the Asia-Oceania,” he added. “I will attempt for a bigger lift in my next event. It was a big confidence booster to compete and win against the young lifters.
“However, I am not pushing too hard. I am taking one event at a time. At this level and age, staying injury free is more important.”