Emirati cyclists Al Hammadi and Al Mutaiwei to train with UAE Team Emirates

Promising Emirati cyclists Abdullah Al Hammadi and Mohammad Al Mutaiwei have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the UAE Team Emirates training camp in Europe this summer.

Mauro Gianetti, chief executive officer of UAE Team Emirates, flew in to invite the two cyclists and said they will join UAE Team Emirates’ elite roster of riders for a month-long stay in the mountains of Livigno, Italy.

The experience will see the two Emiratis immersed in the world of professional cycling as they learn from some of the best athletes, coaches, nutritionists, and sports doctors on the world circuit.

READ MORE Maximiliano Richeze: I love leading from the front for UAE Team Emirates

“At UAE Team Emirates we are dedicated to creating a culture of health and wellness through cycling as well as inspiring and enabling the next generation of Emirati talent,” Gianetti said at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Wednesday.

“Today’s announcement not only underscores how strong this new crop of young riders is, but it reinforces our commitment to providing developmental opportunities for those who choose to pursue cycling to the highest level.”

Al Hammadi, 22, and Al Mutaiwei, 18 - both from Abu Dhabi Cycling Club - are national champions.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to test myself against some of the best cyclists in the world,” Al Hammadi said.

“To be riding with a Tour de France-winning team is a dream and I’m sure it will be a great experience to learn from the riders and gain as much knowledge as I can to share with my teammates.”

Al Mutaiwei, a first year undergraduate in human resources, was grateful to UAE Team Emirates and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club for providing the opportunity.

“I think it will be a real eye opener to see the world class set up the team has and to work closely with the staff,” he added.

“The UAE Team Emirates are an inspiration to us all and I’m positive that this initiative will encourage even more young Emiratis to take up cycling and grow the sport in the region.”

Talal Al Hashimi, executive director of Sport Development at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said they are proud of the initiative that represents long-term plans of developing local cycling talent.

“Providing them with this world-class experience with UAE Team Emirates, who have achieved tremendous success in the Tour de France, UAE Tour, and many other major races, is a fantastic opportunity,” he said.

“The initiative will add great value to both riders’ promising journeys, help accelerate their progress, give them an insight into a professional training environment and inspire next generations that are able to represent Abu Dhabi Cycling Club and other clubs on a bigger stage.”

Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said the initiative reinforces their commitment to developing Emirati cyclists to be able to compete at a professional level.

“Through this experience, they will get the chance to ride with one of the leading professional teams at an international level,” he said.