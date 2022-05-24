Saudi driver Reema Juffali tastes victory as team owner at International GT Open

Saudi driver and team owner Reema Juffali said “she couldn’t be happier” after her Theeba Motorsport team secured its first victory in the Pro-Am class of the International GT Open in France.

Read more Saudi Arabian Formula driver Reema Juffali pushes her limits at intensive training camp

Juffali and her teammate Adam Christodoulou capped off Theeba Motorsport’s first competitive weekend on a high as the duo battled to first place and third overall in race two on Sunday after qualifying 13th at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

On Saturday, the pair finished fifth in their class and seventh overall in race one, scoring their first points having taken pole position.

Juffali was thrilled with how the weekend went for her team, which was only launched last week, stating: “It's a first overall podium for the team and first in class, so I couldn't be happier. I'm really proud of what we have achieved as a team in such a short space of time. It's very different being purely a driver compared to a driver who manages her own team, but I think it makes it more exciting.“

Theeba Motorsport won in the Pro-Am class of the International GT Open in France. Photo: Theeba Motorsport

Christodoulou described the victory as the “cherry on top”. The Briton said: “As far as races go, they don’t get much better than that. We had a third overall and a win in class [Pro-Am] so a brilliant weekend overall. Reema drove really well, the team were great and the car felt perfect all weekend. To fight for the win was the cherry on top.”

Juffali began the 60-minute race two after qualifying 13th. She made short work of her rivals at the rolling start, gaining two places to move into 11th. Opting for an early pit stop, Juffali switched with Christodoulou on lap 11, who, despite rejoining in 15th, began a superb charge up the order.

They timed the pitstop perfectly as Christodoulou slowly moved up to fifth in the Pro-Am class. A late push saw him grab the lead.

Juffali and Christodoulou will next be in action on June 18-19 when the third round of the International GT Open moves to Belgium at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.