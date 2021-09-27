Saudi Arabian Formula driver Reema Juffali pushes her limits at intensive training camp

Saudi Arabia's first female Formula race driver Reema Juffali is leaving no stone unturned as she prepares for the final round of the British F3 Championship.

Juffali, who represents Douglas Motorsport, travelled to Austria earlier this month where the Jeddah-born driver took part in an intensive training camp to improve her strength and endurance.

Among the activities the 29-year-old undertook included hiking and climbing, which has put Juffali in the best possible physical condition.

“Results on the track is just one part of my progress,” Juffali said. “This season I have also pushed myself to the limit away from the track with a training programme that has incorporated everything from tough gym work to hiking and climbing.

“I have really noticed the difference from the start of the season, I am physically and mentally stronger and I know it will make me a better driver.”

Juffali will be aiming to end the season on a high when she lines up for the final round of the British F3 Championship at Donington Park on October 16-17. She is in her rookie season in the British F3 Championship, having made the leap from F4 at the beginning of the year.

Her best result so far came at Silverstone where she finished fourth at the famous track in June.

While she is thoroughly enjoying testing herself against talented drivers in the competition, Juffali said she will analyse the campaign after the last race.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this season and now with just one race left my priority is to do as well as I can when we return to Donington Park for the season finale,” she said. “Then I'll sit back and carefully evaluate the whole year before making some major decisions on how best to progress my career.

“I’m competitive as ever and I’m ready for new challenges but what exactly those challenges will be is yet to be decided.”

There is another reason for Juffali to celebrate 2021. Her home city Jeddah is all set to host the Kingdom’s first ever Formula One race on December 5. As expected, she can’t wait to see the elite racing drivers in action.

“We have an amazing and ground-breaking F1 Grand Prix coming up in December and I’m looking forward to seeing how my country embraces the pinnacle of motorsport and also to see the best of my city showcased by the incredible platform that Formula One brings,” she said.