President Sheikh Mohamed at UAE sports events over the years - in pictures

President of UAE has witnessed many memorable events, including thrilling F1 season finale last year

Ajit Vijaykumar
May 17, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed has been a regular visitor at sporting events across the UAE over the years. From football to Formula One, Sheikh Mohamed has shown keen interest in a variety of sports.

One of the most memorable visits came last year, when the world witnessed a dramatic conclusion to the Formula One season at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

There, Max Verstappen clinched the chequered flag and the season's championship after the race was reduced to a one-lap showdown following a crash five laps from the end and a safety car deployment.

The Red Bull driver aced the one-lap dash and snatched the title from the hands of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton. It was an unforgettable evening for those present at the Yas Marina Circuit, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who attended the race with Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed has also attended the President's Cup and Pro League Cup football matches. In the picture gallery above, you can see the sporting events and interactions Sheikh Mohamed has had.

