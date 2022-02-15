Mark Cavendish survives Tour of Oman crash with 'just some bruising'

Briton, 36, who is competing in his first race since suffering serious injuries in another crash in November, got back on his bike shortly after the fall and finished penultimate stage

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team's Mark Cavendish, left, fist-bumps Uno-x Pro Cycling team's Anthon Charmig before the start of the fourth stage of the Oman Tour on February 13, 2022. AFP
Feb 15, 2022
British cyclist Mark Cavendish fell "quite heavily" in the penultimate fifth stage of the Tour of Oman Monday but came away from the crash with relatively minor injuries.

The Briton, 36, who is competing in his first race since suffering serious injuries in another crash in November, got back on his bike shortly after the fall and finished the stage to remain in contention for the green points jersey.

Czech rider Jan Hirt won the stage for Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux on Monday, taking the overall lead from Cavendish's Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team mate Fausto Masnada.

"As is normal with the chaos of echelons forming, I had a touch of wheels and unfortunately I came down quite heavily," Cavendish said.

"I'm lucky that my injuries seem to not be too bad, and I was able to get on my bike with just some bruising and external abrasions.

"I hope that the other riders involved are also OK and I would also like to thank the race doctor for looking after me."

Cavendish suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung following a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting in November. In the same month, he was assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team sprinter Mark Cavendish wins the second stage of the Oman Tour between Naseem Park and Suhar Corniche, on February 11, 2022. All photos: AFP

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team sprinter Mark Cavendish wins the second stage of the Oman Tour between Naseem Park and Suhar Corniche, on February 11, 2022. All photos: AFP

Cycling
