Athletes arrive and train in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics - in pictures

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is only a few days away and athletes have been getting used to their new surroundings ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony.

With teams still arriving in Beijing for the Games, many athletes already in China's capital have been preparing for their events by practicing on the ice and snow.

Hockey teams have been training at the Wukesong Sports Centre and National Indoor Stadium, while speed skaters have been racing around the National Speed Skating Oval.

Meanwhile, Genting Snow Park has welcomed skiers and snowboarders as they prepare for the Games. In the Olympic Village, which IOC president Thomas Bach has been visiting this week, athletes have been working on their fitness in the indoor gyms.

It is not only the athletes preparing for the Winter Olympics as staff and organisers arrange the finishing touches before the start of the Games.

