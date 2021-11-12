Lebanese boxer Nadim Salloum extends win streak with hard-fought win in New York

Lebanon’s first professional boxer Nadim Salloum added another win to his pro record last night in New York with a hard-fought victory against Delvecchio Savage.

The super-middleweight fight went the full six rounds at The Paramount, where Salloum faced off against a stubborn and awkward opponent in Savage.

It was a somewhat tentative start, but by the third round the Lebanese champion stepped up a gear to take control of the bout, finding his groove with a series of combinations to the body and head that rocked his opponent.

“It was an amazing night, I hope I made my people proud,” Salloum told The National after the fight, “I know it wasn’t my best performance and I made some mistakes.”

“I am not going to do 50 great fights. Some will be tough and awkward, but we learn from it and move on.”

The win takes Salloum’s official BoxRec record to 6-1, with two previous fights in Mexico yet to be verified.

“I can’t wait for the next one. We step up, fight after fight. I will be world champion.”

It was far from an easy win. Savage made his intentions clear at the start of every round, by running from his corner into the centre of the ring, asking questions of Salloum from the first bell.

Despite coming into this match-up with a 3-7-1 record, the southpaw from Alabama had never been stopped, and was always going to be a tough adversary for Salloum.

But it was ‘The Unpredictable’ who was the better fighter on the night. Despite multiple stops due to Savage losing his mouthguard, and catching a couple of stinging punches late on, the 28-year-old from Jounieh maintained his composure and worked the ring and his opponent. His variety of shots and fast jabbing consistently found a way through Savage’s defences, particularly in the closing round.

At the final bell, Savage raised his hands to claim victory. However, his celebrations turned out to be premature, as the judges awarded Salloum, draped in the Lebanese flag, his fifth win in the last 12 months and his second under the management of Adam Glenn.